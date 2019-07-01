Drink and drive responsibly during 4th of July celebrations

(WWLP) – 4th of July celebrations have already started but it’s important to make sure you are celebrating responsibly.

Every 4th of July hundreds of people are killed in drunk driving accidents.

So it’s important to have a plan if you know you’ll be at a 4th of July party and plan to drink.

Remember that even one drink can be too many. Have a designated driver or use ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft.

If you’re hosting a Fourth of July party, help your designated drivers out by making sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.