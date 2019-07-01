Drink and drive responsibly during 4th of July celebrations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – 4th of July celebrations have already started but it’s important to make sure you are celebrating responsibly.

Every 4th of July hundreds of people are killed in drunk driving accidents.

So it’s important to have a plan if you know you’ll be at a 4th of July party and plan to drink.

Remember that even one drink can be too many. Have a designated driver or use ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft.

If you’re hosting a Fourth of July party, help your designated drivers out by making sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks