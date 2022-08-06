CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monitoring your health and preventing heat-related illness is vital when temperatures soar.

Drinking enough water each day helps regulate body functions and in extreme heat, helps prevent dehydration.

22news caught up with a couple of Chicopee residents, who stressed the importance of staying hydrated. “If you don’t drink a lot of water, you dehydrate and then you get vertigo and you can fall and hurt yourself,” shared Jay Krucel, who often walks in Szot Park. “So it’s very important that you drink water,” she added.

Experts recommend drinking four to six cups of water a day. That number increases in hot temperatures when you’re sweating.

It’s particularly important to up your water intake when exercising. You should be aiming for 7-10 ounces of water every 10-20 minutes while exercising, according to the American Council on Exercise.

Valerie Lumsden of Chicopee went for a run at Szot Park Saturday morning and said she always refuels with plenty of liquids after her workouts. “On a usual day, I drink three of those Nalgene water bottles. Lately, at least four,” said Lumsden.

Any caffeinated or alcoholic beverages should be accompanied by additional water intake, and you’ll also want to take it easy on sugary drinks.