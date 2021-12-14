Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign to address impaired driving this holiday season

New York — Following the launch of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, state and law enforcement agencies are ready to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season. The campaign, which will start on Friday and last until January 1 is sponsored by Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Impaired and is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes.

“The holiday season is when friends and family come together to celebrate, and we are committed to making road travel as safe as possible during this time,” Governor Hochul said. “As you travel throughout the holiday season, do the right thing and plan ahead for a safe ride home — it only takes one mistake for someone to get hurt.”

Over the 2020 holiday season, law enforcement arrested 2,067 people for impaired driving with 70,878 total tickets issued for vehicle and traffic law violations.

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “Every year there are needless tragedies and victims left behind because of drug or alcohol impaired drivers. Through education and enforcement, the New York State Police work to keep these drivers off the road. Through campaigns like Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, we remind people of the dangers of drinking and driving. Together, we can keep New York State’s roads among the safest in the nation.”