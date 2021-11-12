Driver arrested after illegally parking in handicap spot leads to seizure of firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday at around 10:45 p.m. Springfield Police officers saw a car idling in a CVS parking lot on State Street. Officers saw the car to be taking up two spaces that included a handicap spot.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the car did not have a handicap placard or permit and was not a registered vehicle. An officer approached a man, later identified as 30 year old Michael Pinkney from Springfield. Pinkley did not have insurance and had a suspended license. After taking Pinkley into custody, officers found a loaded firearm, crack-cocaine, and cocaine inside his jacket.

Michael Pinkney is being charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm without a FID.
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
  • Possession of a Class B Drug (Cocaine).
  • Possession of a Class B Drug (Crack-Cocaine).
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
  • Unregistered motor vehicle.
  • Uninsured motor vehicle.

