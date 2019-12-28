Driver dies following Route 44 crash; 3 others hurt

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — One person died Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Route 44 in Rehoboth.

The crash took place around 7:45 a.m. Rehoboth police said when they arrived on scene, firefighters and EMS had already removed two people from one of the vehicles and started performing CPR.

Both people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead, according to police. That person’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The passenger reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The second vehicle ended up in a nearby parking lot as a result of the collision. Police said the two occupants were treated by first responders then taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

A portion of Route 44 was closed for about two hours while police investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.

Nathan Fournier, who lives and works nearby, told Eyewitness News that crashes are common on that stretch of roadway.

“We see it quite a bit. We had an accident just a week or two ago, somebody hit our sign,” he said. “It really is scary. This [crash] is pretty bad compared to what we see here usually.”

Rehoboth police said Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.