PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was airlifted to the hospital after a single-car crash in Palmer late Monday afternoon.

According to a Palmer Police news release sent to 22News, a driver crashed into a tree on Shearer Street Ext. just before 5:00 P.M. The driver was found unconscious inside the car and had to be flown to a nearby hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the driver’s condition at this time.

Palmer police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are looking into what led up to the crash.