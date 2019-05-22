Driver killed in two-car accident on Canaan Road in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after two cars crashed on Canaan Road in Sheffield Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheffield Police Department said the investigation into the accident at 199 Canaan Rd. is still ongoing and information is limited at this time.

Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Spokesman Dennis Yusko told 22News the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash is allegedly at fault.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Kristopher Laine of Southfield, MA will be arraigned on unknown charges at the Southern Berkshire District Court Thursday morning.

The identity of the driver who was killed in the crash has not been released.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.

