BOSTON (WWLP) – Last week, the Work and Family Mobility Act, better known as the Driver’s License Legislation, became law in Massachusetts.

The House and Senate both voted to override the Governor’s veto of the driver’s license bill, and Monday a ceremonial bill signing was held to celebrate the moment.

The Democratic majority on Beacon Hill proved to be stronger than the Governor’s veto by a staggering majority. The House overrode the Governor’s veto 119-36 and the Senate overrode it 32 – 8.

Opponents of the bill believe this could lead to voter fraud, and disincentives undocumented immigrants to seek citizenship. Supporters of the bill believe this will make roads safer by making sure all drivers are educated and insured.

Springfield Senator Adam Gomez said, “We have a lot of individuals that live within our district that really, really need this resource of a license to get their kids to school, to go to their doctor appointments, to keep our streets safer, and to get to work.”

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl and Lieutenant Governor candidate Leah Cole Allen said they would back a ballot question asking voters to repeal the law. State law does allow for individuals to bring forward a referendum to strike a newly enacted law if they collect over 40,000 signatures within 90 days after the law passed.

If opponents do pursue that line of action, the question could be on the ballot for the November 8th election. As of now, starting next July, undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for a driver’s license.