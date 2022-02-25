ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The District Attorney’s office identified the two people that died in a two-car accident Wednesday night in Athol.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office spokesperson Laurie Loisel told 22News, the drivers are identified as 67-year-old Thomas Prescott of Leominster, and 46-year-old Eric Shaw of Maynard.

The crash occurred at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday night on Route 2 at the 72.2 mile marker. Prescott, who was returning home from a family gathering in Vermont, was hit and killed in head-on collision with a vehicle operated by Shaw who was traveling westbound from the opposite direction.

Shaw was taken to Athol Memorial Hospital then taken to UMass Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The crash shut down Route 2 to traffic for a period of time Wednesday night. State Police are continuing to investigate the accident. The exact cause of death for both men will be determined by the office of the Chief Medical Officer.