(WWLP) – Many State law enforcement leaders gathered at a union hall in Boston on Wednesday, to voice their support for the driver’s license law, which will be a ballot question in the November general election.

A yes vote would preserve the Work and Family Mobility Act. Which allows qualified drivers, regardless of immigration status, to pass a road test, buy insurance, obtain a license, and legally drive in Massachusetts.

This Act is endorsed by a majority of Massachusetts sheriffs, District Attorneys, and all the police chiefs in the Massachusetts Major Cities Chief of Police Association. This law increases the number of drivers being properly trained, tested, and insured as crashes and deaths on the roads has risen dramatically since the pandemic.