Driving plummeted during the pandemic and hasn’t recovered

(WWLP) – According to AAA, new data suggests that the pandemic caused driving to plummet in the United States including the use of rideshare, transit, and taxi use which has yet to recover.

New research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s New American Driving Survey found that the average number of personal car trips dropped by 40% in April 2020. While the drop in travel has rebounded to some degree levels are still below what we saw in 2019.

Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Government Affairs, AAA Northeast said in a statement: “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on commuting habits and patterns in the United States… Findings based on the survey data provided some contextual information to understand better how this unfortunate event has affected the way we travel.”

The survey also found that daily use of all modes of transportation decreased from an average of 3.7 trips per day in 2019 to 2.2 trips per day in 2020. All around, the survey revealed as more people were adjusting to stay at home orders, less people were driving or utilizing previously use methods of transportation like rideshare, taxis, or public transit. While the number of these modes of transportation increased later in the year, they have still yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.