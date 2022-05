HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – At Holyoke Community College, State Senator John Velis will be on campus to help celebrate the launch of its free ‘Itsy Bitsy Child Watch’ program.

The program will offer free, drop-in child care for student-parents who need supervision for their children while studying or attending classes.

Once the program launches, it will be just the second such program at a community college in Massachusetts. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 Wednesday morning.