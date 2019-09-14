Drug company attorneys seek to disqualify federal judge

FILE – This Jan. 11, 2018 file photo shows Judge Dan Polster in his office, in Cleveland. Attorneys representing eight drug distributors, pharmacies and retailers facing trial for their roles in the national opioid crisis are seeking to disqualify the federal judge overseeing their cases saying he’s shown clear bias in his efforts to obtain a multi-billion dollar global settlement. The motion was filed late Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in U.S. District Court in Cleveland, where Judge Dan Polster presides over most of the 2,000 lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments. Polster has not responded. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Attorneys representing eight drug distributors, pharmacies and retailers facing trial next month for their roles in the national opioid crisis are seeking to disqualify the federal judge overseeing their cases.

They say he’s shown clear bias in his efforts to obtain a multi-billion-dollar global settlement.

The motion was filed late Friday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland, where Judge Dan Polster presides over most of the 2,000 lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments.

Polster has not responded.

Polster views next month’s trial on behalf of two Ohio county governments as a bellwether that could shape how other lawsuits are eventually resolved.

The attorneys say Polster’s comments about his intentions to get plaintiffs help during hearings, media interviews and public forums are evidence of his bias and prejudice.