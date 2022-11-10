SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow manufacturing company is moving to Springfield and they received a warm welcome Thursday on Page Boulevard.

DUC-PAC produces aluminum, copper, and other metal fabrication products. They were joined Thursday by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other economic development leaders. This move is expected to bring more than 60 jobs to the city.

DUC-PAC showed off the newly-renovated space, which will help export products nation wide. “We’re also right at a key position in New England. Not only are we at the crossroads of 291 and the MassPike, we’re right in Central New England. Because we run our own tractor trailers, its gonna give us a very efficient platform to work off of,” Said Gregory Merchant the President of DUC-PAC Corporation.

DUC-PAC has an enduring legacy in Hampden County, producing metal products since 1949.