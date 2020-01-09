Dulos, Troconis expected to make bond Thursday, charged in murder of Jennifer Dulos

(WTNH) — Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis, and Kent Mawhinney all faced a judge in Stamford on Wednesday afternoon on charges connected to the disappearance of New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos’ former civil attorney, Kent Mawhinney, faced the judge first. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the judge decided that his bond will remain at $2 million. He did not make bond and will remain in custody.

Mawhinney was found by Connecticut State Police near the Massachusetts border on Tuesday.

Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, saw the judge next. She is also being charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The judge lowered her bond from $2 million to $1.5 million, citing her cooperation with investigators.

Michelle Troconis sister on if they'll be taking michelle home today: "Yea we will."

However, she did not make bond and remains in custody. Her attorney Andrew Bowman said that she will post bail on Thursday.

Appears she has the money, "just needs to complete the process"

Dulos was the last to see the judge. He is facing kidnapping, capital murder, and murder charges. The judge has decided to keep his bond at $6 million.

Dulos is expected to make bond on Thursday. He will be on house arrest and under GPS monitoring when he is released.

The judge also issued a protective order for Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, and the Dulos children. Dulos is to have no contact with them and he has agreed to obey the order.

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, told News 8 that they are working on making bond and that it will be a “close call.”

Dulos’ next court date is set for Feb. 28.

The arrest warrant details new blood evidence with the Medical Examiner stating Jennifer suffered an injury at her house on May 24, 2019 that would not have been survivable without medical help.

Also, police said they found four plastic zip-ties when they discovered several items along Albany Avenue in Hartford which may explain the kidnapping charge.

On the day Jennifer disappeared, police said a man was caught on surveillance video “dressed in a hooded sweatshirt & dark clothing riding a bicycle consistent with Dulos’ bike” towards Jennifer’s home.

That bike is now missing and investigators believe they found a piece of it while combing through those trash bags found in Hartford. Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis held a news conference last night and said this new evidence proves nothing.

“So we will simply leave it at this, if this is all the state has, we wonder why they even bothered. We are very confident in our odds at trial, and we look forward to meeting these allegations in open court.”

NEWS 8 EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Troconis’s attorney giving us an update just after his client was booked and processed on charges related to the murder of Jennifer Dulos. She’ll be in court today. ⁦@WTNH⁩ pic.twitter.com/Hc5GXMt81P — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) January 8, 2020

