BOSTON (WWLP) – A dump truck rolled over on 93 north to Pike west in Boston on Monday spilling gravel everywhere.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, there were minor injuries to the driver and MassDOT is working to clean up the spilled load. There is a heavy-duty tow there now.

Since it is Columbus Day, traffic is not as bad as it would have been during a normal weekend.

The incident has been cleared and all the lames are back open.