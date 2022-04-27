WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Dunkin’ has debuted new items in anticipation of sunnier days.

According to Dunkin’, this includes its Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher which can be combined with Green Tea, Coconutmilk or Lemonade, and the Cake Batter Signature Latte. This Latte combines espresso with cake batter flavoring and is dropped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and rainbow sprinkles.

New food items were also launched, including the Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese and Cornbread Donut and MUNCHKINS®.

“We want our guests to get more out of every day with Dunkin’ in each hand,” Dunkin Vice President of Marketing and Culinary Jill Nelson said in a press release. “We absolutely love the pairing of our new Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher with the delicious Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese sandwich, and the ability to enjoy a pick-me-up from Dunkin’ at any time of day. The flavors are as bold and bright as the days ahead!”

Additionally, Dunkin’ confirmed the return of fan-favorite items such as the Butter Pecan Iced Coffee and Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee.

All items were available at Dunkin’ locations beginning April 27, 2022.