(WWTI) — A coffee-themed holiday treat will return to nationwide retailers this Easter.

Dunkin’ has confirmed that it will again partner with Frankford Candy to offer its Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans this Easter season.

Each bag of Jelly Beans will again feature an assortment of five flavors, all inspired by popular Dunkin’ iced coffees. This includes:

French Vanilla

Caramel Latte

Butter Pecan

Toasted Coconut

Hazlenut

According to Dunkin’, the company is partnering with Frankford for the second year in a row after the Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans proved a success in 2021.

“Last year, we saw an incredible response to our Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans,” Dunkin’ Vice President of Retail Business Development Brian Gilbert said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Frankford Candy again to bring America’s beloved iced coffee flavors to jelly bean form this Easter season and for even more Dunkin’ fans to enjoy the experience of this sweet treat.”

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans come in a 13-ounce bag and will be available at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Five Below, Rite Aid and Big Lots, as well as on Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.