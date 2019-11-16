Dunkin’ to do away with double-cupping

(CNN) — Don’t plan on double cupping at Dunkin’ anymore. Friday the donut and coffee chain announced an end to the practice.

“Double-cupping” is when you place an iced beverage that is in a plastic cup inside of a foam cup for insulation.

It is a well-known practice at New England locations, but Dunkin’ is fazing out its foam cups nationwide.

Instead, it will use new double-walled paper cups. So no need for a cup sleeve or a second cup. Dunkin’ says all of its locations in New England will have the thicker cups in place by December 1.

The rest of the country that does not already have the new paper cups will receive them by next year.