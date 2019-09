SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To celebrate the first official week of fall, Dunkin’ is hosting a pop-up pumpkin patch in Springfield Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, customers are encouraged to stop by and pick up a free pumpkin and samples in Court Square from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Free samples include their new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte and Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats.

Dunkin’ will also be handing out $5 gift cards!