Early sunsets lead to danger on the roads

(WWLP) – Sunset was before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and with this time change and the days getting shorter it can actually make things dangerous on the roads.

AAA found that crash data reveals a significant increase in crashes right after things move to eastern standard time.

It can be dangerous for both people driving and pedestrians, and it’s actually getting worse. For fatal pedestrian crashes in the hour of 5 p.m., those have gone up by 678 percent between 2010 and 2019.

For fatal car crashes, that’s also up by 73 percent in the same time frame.

According to AAA, this could be due to drowsiness, or people being out of practice driving in the dark.

“This vehicle that you’re driving has inertial mass. It’s a big boulder that is not going to stop. The drivers out there? Put your phone in the back seat,” Tony Martucci said.

Advice from AAA about driving safe this time of year? Keep in check with how tired you are. In some cases driving tired can be just as bad as driving drunk.