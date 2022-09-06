(WWLP) – Voters across the state will hit the polls Tuesday for the Mid-term Primary Election.

There are contested primaries for nearly every statewide constitutional office, as well as races for legislative seats and local offices like county Sheriff. 22news is working for you on every major race to get you ready to make an informed decision Tuesday.

Governor Democrats

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is not running for a third term in office, leaving the governor’s office vacant.

While there are two Democrats on the ballot, only one of the candidates, State Attorney General Maura Healey, is still actively campaigning.

The other candidate on the ballot, Boston State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, ended her campaign in June after the ballot was finalized. Healey was first elected Attorney General in 2014 and is expected to easily secure the Democratic nomination.

Governor Republicans

On the Republican side, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito declined to run for the “corner office” in Governor Baker’s absence, leaving the Republican primary open for someone outside the administration. Former State Representative Geoff Diehl of Whitman is running with the support of former President Donald Trump, who often clashed with Baker.

Diehl was the Republican party’s nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, losing to incumbent Elizabeth Warren.

Before that, he had led the successful 2014 statewide campaign against indexing the state gas tax to inflation.

The other candidate for the GOP nomination, Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, is running with the support of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and many sitting Republican lawmakers. Doughty, the president of Capstan Atlantic, a manufacturer of metal gears and sprockets, has heavily funded his campaign. This is his first run for political office.

Lieutenant Governor Democrats

The race for running mates is a unique one, primary voters decided the lieutenant governor candidate for both parties, which then joins with the Governor’s nominee for a single ticket in the November 6 general election.

On the Democrat side, three candidates made the primary ballot. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser, and Acton State Representative Tami Gouveia. The lieutenant governor has few constitutional responsibilities, other than presiding over the Governor’s Council, and serving as acting governor when the governor is out-of-state.

However, the lieutenant governor may be given specific duties by the governor. For example, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito served as a liaison between the executive branch and local governments.

Lieutenant Governor Republicans

Republican candidates for governor tend to choose a running mate prior to the primary, but GOP candidates for governor and lieutenant governor are still voted on separately on the ballot.

Both GOP gubernatorial candidates chose former members of the State House. Diehl chose former Peabody State Rep. Leah Cole Allen, a registered nurse who lost her job, after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Doughty chose former Leicester Rep. Kate Campanale.

Attorney General Democrats

With incumbent Attorney General Maura Healey running for governor, Massachusetts will be choosing a new attorney general this fall. Three Democrats are on the ballot, but only two of them are actively campaigning heading into Primary Day.

Andrea Campbell is a former Boston City Councilor, Shannon Liss-Riordan is a labor attorney, and Quentin Palfrey, dropped out in the final days of the campaign. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Bourne attorney Jay McMahon, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Secretary of State Democrats

Secretary of the Commonwealth (Secretary of State) Bill Galvin is the longest-serving statewide elected official. Galvin was first elected in 1994, and has been reelected every four years ever since. Like he did in 2006 and 2018, Galvin is facing a challenge in the Democratic primary, this time from Tanisha Sullivan, an attorney who is the president of the Boston NAACP. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Rayla Campbell in November.

Auditor Democrats

State Auditor Suzanne Bump, a Democrat, is not running for re-election this year, and two Democrats are running for their party’s nomination to replace her. Chris Dempsey served as Assistant Secretary of Transportation under Gov. Deval Patrick, Diana DiZoglio is a current state senator and a former state representative from Methuen.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m., Tuesday night.