Early voting in West Springfield

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Election season has officially begun with some of the first in-person ballots being cast this morning in western Massachusetts.

Monday started the first day of early voting for town elections in West Springfield….and many people told 22News it’s just more convenient this way. Residents don’t need an excuse to vote early; any West Springfield resident voting in the election can walk in between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and vote. Early voting is being held at the West Springfield public library.

West Springfield is voting to elect all councilor positions and school committee positions. Mayor Will Reichelt is up for re-election but is running unopposed, as are three of the district councilors. This is the first year that West Springfield is doing early voting for local elections.

If you would like to vote by mail, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for elections is this Wednesday the 27th by 5 p.m. Residents can find the application on the town’s website and it must be submitted to your local election office.

The Secretary of State’s office recommends submitting your application Monday or Tuesday of this week to give the postal service seven days for ballot delivery.