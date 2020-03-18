1  of  3
Breaking News
Two patients tested positive for coronavirus at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton 5.7 magnitude quake felt by millions in Salt Lake City Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
1  of  2
Watch Live
The White House coronavirus task force update Daily Coronavirus Update 11:30AM: President Trump closes border to Canada, and celebrities step up to help those in need
Closings and Delays
There are currently 177 active closings. Click for more details.

Earthquake in Salt Lake City shuts down airport, knocks out coronavirus hotline

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – The Salt Lake City Airport has been closed and the state’s coronavirus hotlines have been knocked offline due to a 5.7 earthquake that was felt across Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

The earthquake is the strongest earthquake in Utah since 1992. There have been more than a dozen aftershocks near the epicenter.

The Salt Lake International Airport has been evacuated. Airport officials say they are experiencing equipment outages and have evacuated to ensure safety for all passengers and employees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories