HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (PIX11) – Did you feel it? A minor earthquake hit parts of the lower Hudson Valley shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The agency said the tremor was a 2.2-magnitude earthquake. The epicenter was located at a Yonkers nature preserve near the border with Hastings-on-Hudson.

Residents in the area, including parts of White Plains and New Rochelle took to social media to report feeling vibrations from the earthquake.

No injuries have been reported.