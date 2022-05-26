SPRINGIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new local brewery with a charitable mission will host a launch party tonight in Springfield.

East Company Brewing was founded by two Air National Guardsmen and will donate 100 percent of its profits to a charities that benefit veterans, first responders and their families.

Their beer will be contract brewed around Western Massachusetts, but the founders say they hope to eventually build a tap room and brewery in Springfield.

The launch party is at the Student Prince and Fort Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.