East Longmeadow, Mass. (WWLP) – As East Longmeadow does every 4th of July, the town did itself proud today with a grand parade honoring the birth of the United States of America.

Participating in East Longmeadow’s Fourth of July is to wear a badge of honor and a source of pleasure for the residents playing host to the huge throng of visitors lining the parade route. Folks who live here know what to expect come the Fourth of July weekend.

Annie Keinath, a life-long East Long Meadow resident said, “This is the place to be on the Fourth of July. We have the Carnival in town this week, before today. The parade is just amazing and we come every year, my son is in the parade today.”

The folks who plan this display of patriotism each year feel a sense of deep satisfaction, as well they should-feeling the appreciation from all who attend and participate.

Carl Ohlin, the member of the East Longmeadow Parade Committee, said, “We’re very pleased to put another parade on our community that we’re very supportive of a large community that turns out to participate.”

And at the core of Each Fourth of July parade in East Longmeadow, that fervent sense of love of country, personified by these words from a man who served his country. Raymond Cammisa, from Disabled American Veterans, explained, “We’re participating in this parade to celebrate our country because this is the greatest day in the history of our country.”

July 4th, 2022 Western Massachusetts celebrating that day with a time honored tradition on a day set aside by the nation’s founding fathers.