East Longmeadow Health Department teams up with Big Y pharmacists for drive-thru flu vaccinations

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that we’re approaching the flu season, you’ll be hearing the term twin-demic more often, referring to the combined impact of COVID-19 with the seasonal flu.

East Longmeadow Health Department teamed up with Big Y pharmacists to begin conducting a two-day drive-thru flu shot clinic at East Longmeadow High School.

Some drivers, such as local East Longmeadow resident Amy Murphy, received their flu shot without leaving their car. The idea is to be protected from the flu as quickly as possible.

Murphy told 22News, “This is wonderful, it’s quick, easy to go through, show my ID, and go get my flu shot.”

If for some reason your schedule doesn’t permit getting the flu shot protection during the drive-thru clinic, Big Y pharmacists say they have plenty of vaccines. The pharmacists urge you to receive your flu shot as soon as possible during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Big Y Pharmacist Christi Masciadrelli told 22News that no matter the situation you should always make time to get a Flu shot.

“There’s a whole bunch of reasons to get your flu shot every year, but this year especially, you don’t want to burden the already overwhelmed health care system,” said Masciadrelli.