EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, May 30, the East Longmeadow High School will host a parade in honor of Memorials Day. There will be wreaths, raising a new American Flag, and Military Honors.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, participants are to assemble at 10:30 a.m. in the high school parking lot. Marchers will begin at 10:50 a.m. and will head towards the high school flag pole area where a new flag is to be raised. Near the flag pole and Military Honors, local and state dignitaries will place a wreath.

If inclement weather, a ceremony is to be hosted instead inside of the high school auditorium.