(WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department (LPD) were called to numerous 911 calls for a hit and run motor vehicle accident with injuries on Maple Road, Sunday afternoon.

Shortly afterwards, another caller described the suspect’s vehicle, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, as being driven erratically on Longmeadow Street. The suspect’s vehicle was ultimately disabled as the result of another accident at Longmeadow Street and Bliss Road.

According to Longmeadow police, the suspect got out of his vehicle and attempted to steal another vehicle, a Chevrolet Trail Blazer, that was at the intersection. The suspect physically assaulted the operator and yanked him from the car.

As the suspect began speeding away, LPD Sgt. Robert Lombardi arrived and attempted to stop the suspect as the owner/victim’s leg was pinned inside the vehicle, while the victim was dragged hanging out of the vehicle. The victim’s leg became pinned inside the car and was dragged as the suspect began to speed away. Sgt. Lombardi’s cruiser was rammed by the suspect in an attempt to evade capture.

The suspect became boxed-in and came to a halt on Cooley Dr. and was taken into custody at gunpoint. The victim was minorly injured, but the suspect was not injured.

The suspect was booked at the Longmeadow Police Department and charged with the following:

2 counts of Assault to Steal a Motor Vehicle (Carjacking)

Kidnapping, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Operating to endanger, Leaving the Scene of a Crash w/ Personal Injury

3 counts of Leaving the Scene of Property Damage

Failure to Stop for a Police Officer

Receiving Stolen Property, Illegal possession of narcotics – Class B, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and various motor vehicle offenses.

Longmeadow police are seeking additional charges against the suspect after investigating his recent involvement in pursuit in their jurisdiction.