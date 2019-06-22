East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn makes it two in a row in the Late Models at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn went back to back in the 30 lap Late Model feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

The first caution of the event came out for a spin by Al Saunders in turn 3 as no laps were completed. Michael Bennett took the lead on the restart.

Tom Fearn was in the top 5 before the caution came back out on lap 2 for a spin by Darrell Keane between turns 1 and 2 and Richard Cirello on the backstretch. On the restart, Bennett lead as Leary was in second place, Ryan Fearn was in third and Tom Fearn was fourth. Tom Fearn passed Leary for second on lap 8. Ryan Fearn brought out the caution as he spun in turns one and two Tom Fearn tried to pass Bennett for the lead with 10 laps to go but Bennett shut the door on Fearn.

Tom Fearn got by around Bennett with seven laps to go. Tyler Leary had a right front tire go down and brought out the final caution with five laps remaining. Tom Fearn was able to hold off Adam Gray in the closing laps to win the back-to-back Late Model races. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in second. Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 10th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 14th and Ryan Fearn finished in 16th.

Bryan Narducci did take the checkered flag in the 20 lap SK Lights race but during post-race inspection, officials found the car lost lead during the race making the car underweight and Jon Puleo’s car was found to have exceeded the weight on the left side of the car. Both cars were penalized and were placed the last cars on the lead lap. Noah Korner was rewarded with the win. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in eighth and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 20th.

Matt Clement took down the win in the 15 lap Limited Late Model feature. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fourth.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night with the NAPA Auto Parts 5K 100 lap event for the SK Modifieds.