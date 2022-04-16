CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the past few years consumer spending around Easter has been on the rise.

However, experts predict spending will drop this holiday weekend in comparison.

According to the national retail federation, its estimated consumers will spend a combined total of 20 point 8 billions dollars this Easter. These totals represent clothing, food and gift buying.

This is a decrease from 2021, where experts forecasted 21.6 billion in spending. Inflation is a driving factor behind this slight drop.

If an Easter-related item is higher than expected, 42 percent of consumers say they will look for it at an alternative retails.

Thirty-one percent say they will search for a different brand or colored item. Money aside, people are eager to return to “in-person” celebrations is an estimated 51%.

Many retailers have holiday hours for Easter so if you plan on shopping Sunday make sure you call or look online for open hours.