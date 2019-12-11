Eastern Hampden County picks up the most snow from latest storm

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – As the temperatures dropped Tuesday night rain changed over to snow and then really picked up in intensity especially across eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties.



The snow reduced visibility and made for slippery conditions.

Palmer was one of the towns that saw the most snow from our latest storm and people spent the morning shoveling and snow blowing.

Around five inches of heavy wet snow fell in towns like Palmer and Monson cancelling school for the day.



At the Day and Night Diner in Palmer owner Karl Williams said that on days like this plow drivers make up a good part of his business.

“A lot of them yes, when the storm’s done they usually come in one by one,” said Karl Williams the owner Day And Night Diner in Palmer.

Despite picking up the most snow, people didn’t seem to mind it too much.

“I’m from Canada this is nothing,” said Thomas Bissonnette of Palmer.

“I’d rather it not snow but I kinda like it, it’s kinda prestine you look at the trees and the background and the woods. I enjoy that part of it,” said Rich Pecot of Palmer.

Even though the snow may have been an inconvenience, it did make the area look like a Winter Wonderland.