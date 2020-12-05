Eastfield Mall forms new partnership with Black and Brown Wall Street committee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastfield Mall will form a partnership with the Black and Brown Wall Street committee to help give more opportunities to minorities in Springfield.

A press conference that will talk more in detail about the partnership will be held at the Eastfield Bazaar Entrance on Monday at 12:00 p.m.

“Consistency is what will help our community the most. We are building partnerships between parts of our community who have never worked together before. This work will help strengthen Springfield financially and help revitalize our culture,” said the State Representative Bud Williams.

The opportunity was developed through an existing partnership between the Black and Brown Wall Street organization, the Massachusetts State Representative Bud Williams, Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown, The Bazaar at Eastfield, and the organization Real Recognize Fake.

“Springfield has an incredible infrastructure, a motivated community, and an endless amount of opportunities available to them. We have all the pieces to become an Arts & Culture capital within New England. Consistent and high-quality opportunities built through collaboration and respect is going to take this city to new levels in every stretch of the imagination,” said Tiffany Allecia Founder of Real Recognize Fake.

For more information, call 860 994 2747 or email blackandbrownwallstreet@gmail.com.