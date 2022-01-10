Eastfield Mall COVID testing still seeing long lines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For weeks now, people have waited hours in line at the AMR Testing site at the Eastfield mall.

The highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread; according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health the positivity rate is at 23 percent.

And with cases soaring people are sacrificing their time in testing lines for peace of mind.

Springfield resident, Heriberto Alvarado told us his reasoning for getting vaccinated, “The baby, my family just a precaution for my family.”

Cars were already lined up here at 6:30 this morning when our 22News crew arrived. Just showing how much this testing is in demand. The testing site not actually opening until 9 a.m.

Another Springfield resident, Carla Kynard added, “Actually, well 4:59, and it was freezing.”

The first few cars in the line arriving before 5 a.m.

“I was taking a snooze, a cat nap, I woke up and it was like that movie the birds and I saw a sea of cars so it was well worth at least getting up that early this morning,” said Kynard.

The AMR Testing Site at the Eastfield Mall is open until 3 p.m., 7 days a week. It opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends.