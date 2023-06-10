EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Easthampton City Arts presented Cultural Chaos on Saturday, an event that highlights the spirit of the Easthampton community. It’s an annual block party, and this year was dedicated to celebrating 10 years of community culture on Cottage Street.

The event showcases local artists, performers, and businesses that make up the lifeblood of Easthampton. People shared with 22News what makes this ‘chaos’ so special.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together, all the vendors and you can really see the life out here. It’s really spectacular,” expressed Easthampton resident Brian Westerlind.

Easthampton Cultural Chaos happens on the second Saturday of June every year.