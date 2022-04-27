EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s mayor has signed an order allowing businesses to apply for outdoor dining this year.

Businesses on Main Street, Union Street, and Cottage Street can submit an application to convert any public area or parking spaces into dining and retail spaces.

The space will be subjected to official approval to determine if the area is any danger to the public.

Applicants are also encouraged to consider options on private property.

According to a news release sent to 22news, alcohol is prohibited from being served in spaces expanded onto public or private property.