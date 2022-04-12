EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton is accepting applications for its Senior Tax Work-Off pilot program.

Easthampton residents ages 60 and older who meet income eligibility requirements can apply to receive a $1, 500 credit on their property taxes.

To be eligible, you must work a maximum of 105 hours between May 1 and October 31st of this year.

An individual must meet a $57, 190 maximum annual gross income. A couple is required to have a $65,360 maximum annual gross income.

Interested seniors can pick up an application at the Easthampton senior center or find it on the city’s website. The program has 20 positions available. Positions will be filled on a rolling basis starting this month.