Easthampton makes more than $100K in revenue from recreational marijuana sales

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In the three months since Easthampton’s first recreational marijuana dispensary opened they’ve made more than $100,000 in tax revenue.

According to a new release sent to 22News, for the months of March, April, and May of 2019 the city has received a total of $163.131.47 in local cannabis tax revenue.

The revenue is up from their sales in the last week of December 2018, January, and February. For those sales the town was paid $58,438.13 in tax revenue.

The city is considering options for how to use the funds, but has not decided how the money will be spent.