Live Now
Watch 22News at Noon

Easthampton makes more than $100K in revenue from recreational marijuana sales

News

by: Danielle Eaton

Posted: / Updated:
INSA_s_license_for_Easthampton_marijuana_0_20180810093651

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In the three months since Easthampton’s first recreational marijuana dispensary opened they’ve made more than $100,000 in tax revenue.

According to a new release sent to 22News, for the months of March, April, and May of 2019 the city has received a total of $163.131.47 in local cannabis tax revenue.

The revenue is up from their sales in the last week of December 2018, January, and February. For those sales the town was paid $58,438.13 in tax revenue.

The city is considering options for how to use the funds, but has not decided how the money will be spent.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick