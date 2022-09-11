BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man, Paul Galotti, was honored on Sunday with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery, in a Boston ceremony commemorating the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Galotti saved his disabled elderly neighbor from a fire last May. He was watching basketball on a Sunday afternoon when his wife pointed out the fire in the house next door. Galotti got up and rushed into the house to try and help.

“I thought I’d check the basement one more time, and I screamed down there again and I heard somebody down there. I went back down in there to try again and was lucky. He was just close enough that I could reach him, light enough that I could carry him. Luck was the biggest factor. The fact that my wife noticed it so quickly is what yielded that result,” expressed Paul Galotti.

The award is named after an American Airlines flight attendant who managed to convey crucial information about the 9/11 attacks to authorities before her plane went down. The award recognizes people who act with courage in order to help someone in imminent danger.