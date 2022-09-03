EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Neighbors received a $5,000 donation in support of its programs and services for Easthampton seniors.

“Seniors are the backbone of our community,” said Matthew S. Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB. “BankESB is proud to support Easthampton Neighbors as they work to keep seniors in our area engaged, connected, and thriving.”

“This donation is significant to our organization,” said the Easthampton Neighbors Board of Directors. “It bolsters our funds for costs incurred by our expansion of services to include participation in Cooley Dickinson’s Pioneer Valley Memory Care Initiative and affords us the means to sustain current services to the senior community of Easthampton. Thank you bankESB!”

Designed as part of the bank’s charitable giving program, The Giving Tree demonstrates the bank’s commitment to making a real difference in the neighborhoods it serves, and the belief that people benefit from collaboration.