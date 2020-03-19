Easthampton orders closings of salons, spas, body art businesses

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Easthampton’s Board of Health is ordering the closing of certain personal care businesses in the city.

The order, on the city’s website, states that hair salons, esthetic (skin care) salons, spas, nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy and body art businesses must close from Monday, March 23, 2020 through Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The order states the reason as the inability to maintain the minimum social distancing requirement.

You can read the order here.