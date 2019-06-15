Easthampton Police officers sickened after possible opioid exposure

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A breaking and entering call in Easthampton took an unexpected turn when officers were sickened by potential exposure to opioids Friday night.

Easthampton Police Chief Alberti told 22News, officers were called to a breaking and entering on Lovefield Street Friday night.

Alberti said when officers entered the home, they were “quickly overwhelmed” by something inside of the home that made the officers very sick.

The fire department and hazmat team were then called to assist. Alberti said narcotics were found inside of the home.

Police believe the officers were exposed to fentanyl or carfentanil. The officers were taken to the hospital but were later released. Police said the officers are okay.

22News reached out to Easthampton Police but no further information is available at this time. Police are still looking into this incident.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.