Easthampton Police urging residents to be vigilant after recent house break-ins

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking residents to lock their doors and “if you see something, say something,” after several house break-ins in the city.

Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti told 22News that over the past week, investigators have been looking into house break-ins reported in the Parsons, Everett and Lovefield streets area.

Chief Alberti is urging residents to call the station and “report any suspicious persons or activity right away,” as police continue to determine who is responsible for the break-ins.

Also, in Easthampton, police were called to a report of a stabbing on Ferry Street Monday night. After investigating the incident, police determined the stab wound was self-inflicted. The individual received treatment for their injuries.

The stabbing incident poses no danger to the public, police say.