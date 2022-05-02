EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, the city of Easthampton mayor LaChapelle joined members of the Ukrainian Catholic church of Ludlow to stand in solidarity for the people of Ukraine and the estimated 5,000 plus refugees that fled their homes.

Originally from Ukraine, Oleh Koval has been lucky enough to call Easthampton his home

for the past 20 years.

Oleh is a Ukrainian-American who shares his story like many others, whose family members still live in Ukraine and are in danger every day.

“I would like to thank our mayor, Nicole LaChapelle, for supporting our message and standing

with us in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. With the flag-raising, Easthampton will

be joining many other communities to call for an end to Russian Imperialism and human

suffering. Also, to raise awareness of the great need for donations to organizations both locally

and nationally that are helping Ukrainians during this devastating war,” said Oleh, who

contacted the City to help coordinate the event.