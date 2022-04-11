Easthampton, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton recreation officials will host a public meeting to get the community’s input on the design for the city’s first skate park. The project will be funded using money from the Community Preservation Act.

City planners and local skaters involved in fundraising and organizing the project identified a tentative site behind City Hall and the Public Safety Complex. A design meeting is scheduled for 6 Monday evening.

A second meeting is scheduled for May or early June with possible applications for construction grants coming in July.