EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton is rallying around a superintendent finalist who said his offer to lead the city’s public schools was rescinded.

The school committee met Tuesday night for the first time since Dr. Vito Perrone’s offer to become superintendent was revoked after he referred to women as “ladies” in an email.

But, that meeting was cut short because of capacity issues on zoom.

Now the committee is trying to figure out a resolution to reschedule the meeting.

State Senator John Velis responding to the situation with this statement, in part:

This appears to be an over-the-top and disproportionate response to something, that if nothing else, could have been used as a teachable moment. Enough is enough. this was an opportunity to learn and grow as a community, not to tear down and divide. State Senator John Velis

22News will let you know once the meeting is rescheduled.