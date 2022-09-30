EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An update to a story we brought you in August, the city of Easthampton is now one step closer to turning three old school buildings into affordable housing. 22News is working for you on what the mayor is saying about the next steps.

The City council has given the go-ahead for Mayor Nicole LaChapelle to prepare the request for proposal or RFP and then put it up for state developers to see on October 12.

The thought would be to develop three old school buildings, Neil A. Pepin School, Center Elementary School, and Maple Street School. All of which are vacant currently. After October 12, the clock starts for developers–

giving them four months to put together bid packages.

Then LaChapelle hopes they’ll have those bids back by the end of February. Mayor Nicole LaChapelle of Easthampton says, “an evaluation committee then looks over every single bid and scores it according to the rubric and we hope to have that completed by February with a preferred developer selected by march.”

After that, negotiations between LaChapelle’s office and the developer. Eventually going to the city council for a final vote.