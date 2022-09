EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The ribbon cutting for the brand new Mountain View School in Easthampton will be held at 10:30 Tuesday morning at 200 Park Street. The new elementary school will be home to grades pre k through eighth grade.

The new school consolidates four old schools like Maple school, Center school, Pepin school, and White Brook Middle school were all closed and consolidated into the new Mountain View Elementary School. Over 1000 students are expected to attend the school.