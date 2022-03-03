EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton has been awarded a between $1.5-$1.875 million infrastructure grant from the MassDOT Safe Routes to School program for bicycle and pedestrian safety improvement projects.

The project would include the construction of a 400-foot-long accessible multiuse path connection from the existing Manhan Rail Trail up to Park Street. It will also include a 3,600-foot-long, eight-foot-wide side path along Park Street to the entrance of the new Mountain View School entrance, new ADA ramps and crosswalks at four street crossings (Ward Avenue, Garfield Avenue, Bryan Avenue, and Taft Avenue), new ADA ramps at 19 driveways and some adjustments to Park Street including new pavement markings and traffic calming.

“The decision to focus on Park Street was based on it being the main route to the new school and upgrading it first will serve the largest number of students and neighborhoods north of the new school. The connection to Manhan Rail Trail is critical to allow students living in the Pleasant Green neighborhood, for example, to get to the school without a car and along safe route. We are grateful that MassDOT has chosen our project out of a competitive list. Unlike the Union Street project, MassDOT will pay for all design work and nearly all the project costs; the City will need to pay for legal costs, utility relocation, and acquisition of any land needed”, said Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

The project is not expected to start until 2025 and must follow MassDOT’s process which will include: a stakeholder meeting in the spring/early summer of 2022, 25-75% design public hearings in 2023/2024, final design and project bidding in 2025, and project completion and ribbon cutting in 2026. During this time the project design may change from what was identified in the Feasibility Study.

The City Planning Department has created a webpage with information on the project.